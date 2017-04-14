Armenia, China MODs sign 2017 cooperation program

YEREVAN. – A Chinese army delegation led by Rear Admiral Guan Youfei, Director of the International Military Cooperation Office of the Central Military Commission of China, was in Armenia from Tuesday to Friday, on a working visit.
During the official talks, the parties discussed Armenian-Chinese cooperation in defense sector, regional and international security issues, and several other matters of mutual interest, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, they reached agreements on expanding cooperation in defense sector, and carrying out several mutually beneficial projects.
At the end of its visit to Armenia, the Chinese delegation was received by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan. The interlocutors summed up the results of the talks that were conducted and the agreements that were reached. The Armenian defense minister stressed the importance of expanding collaboration between the two sides.
Subsequently, head of the Armenian MOD Department of Defense Policy, Levon Ayvazyan, and Rear Admiral Guan signed the 2017 cooperation program between the defense ministries of Armenia and China.