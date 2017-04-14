News
Friday
April 14
Sting happy about Man United fans using his song for their chant about Mkhitaryan
15:30, 14.04.2017

By Vera Martirosyan/Vera&Football

Renowned English musician Sting likes the way in which the lyrics of his well-known song “Englishman in New York” have been changed to chant about Armenia national football squad captain and Manchester United (England) midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

When asked—in an interview with BBC—about how he feels about United fans using this song for their chant about Mkhitaryan, Sting responded: “I am very happy about that. I like to see songs repossessed and refitted for different purposes. It is pretty good too.

“As a songwriter I think it is extraordinary the way those chants go around a massive group of people, and suddenly they are all singing the same thing.”

United fans sing “Whoa Mkhitaryan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he’s our midfield Armenian” to the tune of Sting’s “Englishman in New York.”

