News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
2015-2016 EAEU international activities’ report is discussed in Kyrgyzstan
15:59, 14.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek on a working visit, together with the other presidents of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries and the Moldovan president who was invited, participated in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)—i.e. the executive body of the EAEU—Board and former Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Sargsyan, also attended this event, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to the charter, the sessions—first in the narrow and later in the extended format—were chaired by President Almazbek Atambaev of Kyrgyzstan, the country presiding in the organization.

Among a dozen agenda items, the leaders of the EAEU member states received the report on the main directions of the international activities of the EAEU for 2015-2016, discussed the key guidelines of the macroeconomic policy of the EAEU member states, presented candidatures for the EEC Board, and deliberated over documents related to the amendments to be made in the EEC regulations.

Also, the parties referred to the temporary agreement, which is currently being drafted, between the EAEU and Iran, and with respect to the creation of a free-trade zone.

The presidents decided to hold the next meeting on October 11, in Moscow.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sargsyan: Export of Armenian goods to Eurasian market grew by 65 percent (PHOTOS)
The President addressed at Friday’s meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council …
 Moldova is granted EAEU observer status
The president of Kyrgyzstan informed this at Friday’s meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council…
 Putin proposes to hold next EAEU summit in Moscow
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 EAEU experts: Our countries should think about limiting export of raw materials
''The ban on exporting leather is also in force in Belarus but the processes go on slowly, our economy not getting what it could..."
 Kyrgyzstan to host EAEU summit and CSTO leaders’ informal meeting
2017 will be devoted to the creation of the best conditions for business development in the Eurasian area...
EAEU new customs code to enter into force 6 months later than expected?
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news