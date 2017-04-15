Pakistanis that crossed Turkey-Armenia border get 3-year sentence

The Pakistani youth, who illegally had crossed the Turkey-Armenia border, have been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Court of First Instance of the Ararat and Vayots Dzor Provinces of Armenia has reached this verdict.

According to the indictment, Pakistani citizen Muddasar Muhammad Unesi, together with his two compatriots, illegally crossed the Pakistan-Iran border, in June. In Iran, they joined a group of Afghanis, and together found their way into Turkey, on July 6 and 7, 2016. But the Afghans were detained by the Turkish law enforcement, whereas the Pakistanis crossed the border into Armenia, on July 9.

They were charged under the Armenian Criminal Code article on illegal border crossing, and faced three to seven years in prison.

Anna Juvanova, the legal defender of these youths, had informed that these border trespassers were between the ages of 20 and 24, and they had crossed the border because they wanted to find a job in Armenia.