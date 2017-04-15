News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Pakistanis that crossed Turkey-Armenia border get 3-year sentence
09:55, 15.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Pakistani youth, who illegally had crossed the Turkey-Armenia border, have been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Court of First Instance of the Ararat and Vayots Dzor Provinces of Armenia has reached this verdict.

According to the indictment, Pakistani citizen Muddasar Muhammad Unesi, together with his two compatriots, illegally crossed the Pakistan-Iran border, in June. In Iran, they joined a group of Afghanis, and together found their way into Turkey, on July 6 and 7, 2016. But the Afghans were detained by the Turkish law enforcement, whereas the Pakistanis crossed the border into Armenia, on July 9.

They were charged under the Armenian Criminal Code article on illegal border crossing, and faced three to seven years in prison.

Anna Juvanova, the legal defender of these youths, had informed that these border trespassers were between the ages of 20 and 24, and they had crossed the border because they wanted to find a job in Armenia.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fire breaks out in Azerbaijan orphanage
It started in the basement of the two-story building…
 Over 2,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
But one person was found dead…
 2 killed in Arizona restaurant shooting
And a woman was injured with a gunshot to the leg…
 Major accident in Armenia’s Ashtarak, car uproots tree after collision (PHOTOS)
The vehicle ended up near the wall of a house…
 2 killed as train crashes into school minibus in Russia's Omsk
Two people, including a driver, were killed and a child was hospitalized in critical condition…
3 people burned alive in terrible Baku accident
Two cars collided as a result of which one of the cars caught on fire...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news