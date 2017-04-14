Samantha Power joins #KeepThePromise campaign

Former US Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power joined #KeepThePromise campaign urging to speak against genocide denial.

“My name is Samantha Power and I vow to #KeepThePromise to be an upstander for human rights,” she said in a video message.

The Promise is a movie about the Armenian Genocide that will hit the U.S. theaters on April 21. Many celebrities and human rights defenders, including Cher, Elton John, Ryan Gosling, George & Amal Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Barbra Streisand, have joined the #KeepThePromise campaign.

All proceeds from the movie will be donated to non-profit organizations.