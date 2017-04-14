Armenia’s Sargsyan attends informal meeting of CSTO countries’ leaders (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is in the Kyrgyzstan capital city of Bishkek on a working visit, on Friday participated in the informal meeting of the heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states.

Within the framework of the agenda of this event, the heads of the CSTO countries discussed the draft decision on the CSTO Secretary General, and unanimously decided to appoint Armenia National Security Council Secretary Yuri Khachaturov as the new secretary general of the CSTO, as of May 2, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the heads of the CSTO member states conferred on the politico-military and strategic-military situation within the CSTO, and adopted several additional instructions toward countering security threats.