How much money did Putin make last year?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual income in 2016 made 8.86 million rubles (about $ 157,000), RNS reported quoting declarations on the incomes, expenses, on property and obligations of President's property.
President's property consists of a land with an area of 1.5 thousand square meters, an apartment with an area of 77 square meters, garage with an area of 18 square meters. In addition, Putin owns, as a year earlier, two cars.
In 2015, the president's income was 8.89 million rubles ($ 158,000).