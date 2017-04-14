News
How much money did Putin make last year?
18:08, 14.04.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual income in 2016 made 8.86 million rubles (about $ 157,000), RNS reported quoting declarations on the incomes, expenses, on property and obligations of President's property.

President's property consists of a land with an area of 1.5 thousand square meters, an apartment with an area of 77 square meters, garage with an area of ​​18 square meters. In addition, Putin owns, as a year earlier, two cars.

In 2015, the president's income was 8.89 million rubles ($ 158,000).

