Dollar “climb” stops in Armenia
17:18, 14.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.09/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.50 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 516.28 (down by AMD 1.50), that of one British pound was AMD 608.10 (down by AMD 2.18), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.65 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 290.06, AMD 20,068.89 and AMD 15,237.45, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
