Lithuanian Health Minister: We stand ready to share our experience with Armenia

Lithuania is ready to share its experience with Armenia in the sphere of healthcare.
Lithuanian Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga told the aforementioned at the meeting with Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan on Friday.
During the meeting, practical steps aimed at the deepening of Armenian-Lithuanian cooperation in the health sphere were discussed, the press-service of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. The sides underscored the importance of the exchange of experience, also considering the possibility of developing relations on a new legal basis.
Aurelijus Veryga stressed that Lithuania stands ready to share its experience with Armenia in different dimensions, especially with regard to further development of primary healthcare and institution of family doctors.
Tigran Mkrtchyan, for his part, stressed that it is possible to consider the opportunity of establishing cooperation between the leading medical universities of two countries—Heratsi Yerevan State Medical University and Lithuanian Medical University.