Pyongyang denounces US for bringing “huge nuclear strategic assets” to Korean peninsula

North Korea on Friday denounced the United States for bringing “huge nuclear strategic assets” to the Korean peninsula, according to Reuters news agency.
Tensions began to rise last week, when US warships launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase, and as a response to a deadly chemical attack on the Idlib Governorate.
In a statement, a representative of the Disarmament and Peace Institute of North Korea condemned this US attack in Syria.
In this connection, there is increased concern also in North Korea, and with respect to the plans of US President Donald Trump.
North Korea on Saturday celebrates the 105th birth anniversary of founding president Kim Il-Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un. On the occasion of this holiday, Pyongyang usually carries out missile and nuclear tests, and threatens the US, South Korea, and Japan.