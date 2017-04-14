Congress-PPA challenges parliamentary election results in Armenia’s Constitutional Court

YEREVAN. - Congress-PPA [i.e. People’s Party of Armenia] has applied to the Constitutional Court in order to appeal the legitimacy of the parliamentary election held in Armenia on April 2.
Spokesperson for the Constitutional Court, Hovhannes Papikyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the statement was accepted at 5:45 pm.
According to the Secretary of the parliamentary faction of the Armenian National Congress (ANC), Aram Manukyan, their application is based on administrative resources, electoral bribery and control.
According to the Armenian legislation, the deadline for applying to the Constitutional Court was Sunday 6:00 pm. In case of an appeal, the authorities of the new parliament will enter into force not on April 27 but on May 18.