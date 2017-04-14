Google searches for 'World War 3' hit their highest record

Google searches for 'World War 3' have hit their highest point, as per the data of Google Trends, which analyzes the frequency of searches since 2004.

The users were first concerned about the recent U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Moscow’s responsive statements, International Business Times reports. People got even more concerned against the backdrop of conflict escalation between U.S. and North Korea, the newspaper says.

Besides “World War 3,” searches for “Trump war” and “Syria war” also hit records, RIA Novosti writes, citing Daily Mail.

According to Google Trends, the previous high on the popularity of the “World War 3” search was recorded in November 2015.