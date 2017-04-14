Armenia MFA advises visitors to Egypt not to leave recreational areas and avoid gatherings

YEREVAN. - The Foreign Ministry of Armenia advises Armenian tourists visiting Egypt not to leave recreation areas without necessity, MFA Spokesperson Tigran Balayan told Armenpress Friday.
To the question concerning the position of the Armenian MFA on the continuous flow of tourists to Egypt following the terror attacks in Alexandria and Tanta on April 9 and the declaration of state of emergency, Balayan noted: “Considering the terrorist attacks on April 9 in the Orthodox churches of Alexandria and Tanta and the declaration of state of emergency for 3 months by the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia advises tourists visiting Egypt not to leave recreation areas without necessity, avoid mass gatherings and always keep an identification document.