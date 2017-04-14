News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Armenia MFA advises visitors to Egypt not to leave recreational areas and avoid gatherings
18:15, 14.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The Foreign Ministry of Armenia advises Armenian tourists visiting Egypt not to leave recreation areas without necessity, MFA Spokesperson Tigran Balayan told Armenpress Friday.

To the question concerning the position of the Armenian MFA on the continuous flow of tourists to Egypt following the terror attacks in Alexandria and Tanta on April 9 and the declaration of state of emergency, Balayan noted:  “Considering the terrorist attacks on April 9 in the Orthodox churches of Alexandria and Tanta and the declaration of state of emergency for 3 months by the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia advises tourists visiting Egypt not to leave recreation areas without necessity, avoid mass gatherings and always keep an identification document. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
“Mother of all bombs” kills 36 ISIS militants in Afghanistan
Explosive device weighting 9,800kg was the largest non-nuclear one ever unleashed in combat...
ECHR rules that Russia should pay Beslan mothers about 3 million euros
The European Court of Human Rights ordered that Russia should pay the plaintiffs of Beslan case € 3 million…
 Terrorist attack in Kabul
A suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt near the police station in Kabul…
 Explosion near Borussia bus before Champions League match
An explosion took place near the bus of Dortmund Borussia soccer club, which should play in the Champions League quarter-finals with Monaco…
 Uzbek arrested in Stockholm after attack admits his guilt
The 39-year old Uzbek Stockholm admitted, that he had carried out a terrorist attack in Stockholm…
 Putin about US air strikes in Syria: It’s boring, girls. We've seen it all
I want to say, it’s boring, girls. We've seen it all…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news