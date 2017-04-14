Development and security of border zones discussed at Armenia Public Council

YEREVAN. - The issues of developing and raising security in border zones were discussed at the Public Council of Armenia Friday.
According to the press-service of the Public Council, Shirak Technopark CJSC founder, chief constructor and member of Mets Tigran NGO, Hrayr Melkonyan drew up and submitted to the Public Council a concept paper on turning the border zones of Armenia (and liberated territories of Artsakh) into those of guaranteed security.
In order to discuss the matter, a working group was set up in the Council, which is chaired by Public Council President Vazgen Manukyan. The working discussion was also attended by the author of the concept paper Hrayr Melknonyan and Senior Adviser to the Armenian Defense Minister, Ashot Balasanyan.
Melkonyan outlined the general principles and provisions of the concept paper, the economy organization model in border communities, planned events, international experience, etc. The author of the project is confident that the measures aimed at ensuring security in the border zone cannot be considered as series of separate actions independent from each other, but should be developed and implemented as a sustainable and complete system.
Those present exchanged views on the proposed concept paper, discussed the possibilities and results of its implementation, making additional proposals.
Thereafter the representative of the Defense Ministry presented the program aimed at the development and defense strengthening of border communities, which is planned to be implemented by the Armenian Government.
Balasanyan noted that an interagency commission was set up on February 13 for solving the coordination issues of border communities. He also presented details on the measures planned to be implemented for solving the defense, social and infrastructure issues of border communities.
The Public Council members decided that the concept paper should be discussed in the interagency commission.
Balasanyan, who is also the head of the working group adjunct to the interagency committee, noted that he is ready to discuss not only Hrayr Melkonyan’s project but also all the proposals and conclusions to be drawn up as a result of the consultation, following which they should be presented to the session of the interagency commission.