News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Italy's Padua to host Armenian Genocide commemoration event
00:04, 15.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

An event commemorating the Armenian Genocide will be held at Palazzo Moroni complex in Italy’s Padua city on April 24.

On the same day, Armenian liturgy will be served in the Basilica of St. Anthony, Padova Oggi reports.

Padua administration and Italarmenia association are the event organizers.

Extraordinary Commissioner for Padua, Paolo De Biagi, and President of Italarmenia association, Aram Giacomelli, will speak at the event.

The speeches will be followed by the performance of Armenian music.

The Armenian liturgy will be served by Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ukraine province MPs call to honor Armenian Genocide victims
The Zaporizhia Oblast Council decided to petition to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of the country…
 Samantha Power joins #KeepThePromise campaign
The Promise is a movie about the Armenian Genocide…
 Square in Marseille to be named after Soghomon Tehlirian
The ceremony will be held on April 21…
 Georgia Armenians ask country officials to start official discussion of Armenian Genocide recognition
They have petitioned to the country’s parliament, president, and prime minister…
 Canadian MP calls to end cycle of Armenian Genocide denial
“We must commit ourselves to the obligations that our humanity demands, ensuring genocide is ended…
 Cher explains why UK and US do not recognize Armenian Genocide
“We’re small. Armenia is landlocked…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news