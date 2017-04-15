Italy's Padua to host Armenian Genocide commemoration event

An event commemorating the Armenian Genocide will be held at Palazzo Moroni complex in Italy’s Padua city on April 24.

On the same day, Armenian liturgy will be served in the Basilica of St. Anthony, Padova Oggi reports.

Padua administration and Italarmenia association are the event organizers.

Extraordinary Commissioner for Padua, Paolo De Biagi, and President of Italarmenia association, Aram Giacomelli, will speak at the event.

The speeches will be followed by the performance of Armenian music.

The Armenian liturgy will be served by Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice.