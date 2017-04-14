News
Friday
April 14
Friday
April 14
Armenia Prosecutor General, EU Delegation Head discuss parliamentary election fraud
20:08, 14.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan on Friday received Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Świtalski.

At the meeting the sides discussed issues related to the consideration of the electoral fraud registered during the preparation and holding of the parliamentary election on April 2.

Davtyan underscored the significance of the technical equipment installed iat polling stations especially in terms of preventing and ensuring the objectivity and comprehensiveness of the consideration of those cases.

Ambassador Świtalski, for his part, highly appreciated the fast response to the publications by the Prosecutor General’s Office on electoral fraud both during the days preceding the voting and the voting day, as well as the coordination of work aimed at checking the electoral fraud.

He also presented his observations on the election preparation process and electoral fraud recorded on the voting day.

Upon the request of Świtalski, the Prosecutor General presented the results of the investigation into publications regarding the apparent electoral fraud on the voting day and before it, as well as the alarm calls received by the hot line of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Davtyan informed that the Prosecutor General’s Office has investigated around 2500 publications and 60 alarm calls, which were received by the hot line of the  Prosecutor General’s Office, as well as 309 alarm calls received in the police subdivisions.

It was noted that the examination of the reports on the electoral fraud published both during the preparation to the election and on the voting day shows that their overwhelming part was of a general and abstract nature or related to the violations of the procedure prescribed by the election campaign, issues of technical nature related to the voting organization—equipment of voting rooms, operation of technical equipment, emergence of queues and crowding at the polling stations—or contained uncertain formulations.

Proceedings into 820 cases were implemented, in 720 of which the crime elements were denied or no grounds were acquired for launching a criminal case. Consequently, 18 criminal cases were launched, 7 of which were transferred to a court.

By the end of the meeting, Ambassador Świtalski thanked the Prosecutor General for the detailed information. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
