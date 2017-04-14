Artsakh MPs visit tomb of republic’s public figure

STEPANAKERT. - Deputies of the Artsakh National Assembly (NA) on Friday visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, where they laid flowers at the tomb of Artsakh state and public figure, First Chairman of Artsakh Supreme Council, Artur Mkrtchyan.

The visit took place on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Artur Mkrtchyan’s death, the NA press-service informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

“Let no one even think that Karabakh can become part of Armenia if Armenians do not live there. The land belongs to the one who lives and defends it,” Mkrtchyan used to say.