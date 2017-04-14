News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Media: Turkey may turn its back on plans to join EU after Brexit
22:54, 14.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey may turn its back on their 54-year attempts to join the EU after Brexit exposed the weakness of the disintegrating union, Gazeta writes, citing Express.

According to the newspaper, the EU has promised Turkey membership for decades, recently offering to fast-track the republic's application in a bid to convince President Erdoğan to keep three million migrants from travelling to Europe.

However, speaking on Newsnight, Erdoğan’s chief adviser, İlnur Çevik, claimed that they are having second thoughts about joining the bloc following Brexit.

 “We’re trying to get into the EU while you guys are trying to get out. The irony is we have been pushing and pushing and they haven’t accepted us. For the past 54 years we have been at the doorstep being treated like beggars and our people are very unhappy about that,” he noted.

It is also mentioned that these statements come as Turkey prepares to vote on constitutional amendments which would allow President Erdoğan to receive new powers as president. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey demands visa-free travel from EU as condition of migrant deal
Ankara will send its proposals to the EU on this issue...
EU Ambassador: Electoral corruption taints Armenia's image
The Ambassador stressed that democracy is a process, a constant movement and that an important step was made on April 2...
 European investment fund may start operating in Armenia by end of 2017
The fund capital will amount to at least $25 million and 40 million at maximum...
 EU to allocate 1.5 mln euro for new projects in Armenia
According to him, this may include tourism development programs, historical heritage propaganda, and growth of the role of women and youth...
 EU mission head: We will continue to support Armenia after elections
Armenia has begun serious reforms in the system of state administration...
EU Ambassador: Don't ask me about elections this time
Responding to reporters' requests to comment on parliamentary elections...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news