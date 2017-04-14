American students make the largest Rubik’s Cube

Michigan University students have made an enormous Rubik’s Cube weighing 680 kilogram, which will take at least an hour for even a strong and agile person to solve, RIA Novosti reports, citing Phys.or.
“It's the largest solvable mechanical stationary Rubik's Cube. It was kind of an urban myth of North Campus, this giant Rubik's Cube that's been going on for a while,” said Ryan Kuhn, a Michigan University student, who helped assemble the giant puzzle. According to him, the Cube can be called an "interactive mechanical art piece."
Rubik’s Cube, the most famous mechanical puzzle of the planet, was invented by Hungarian sculptor Ernő Rubik in 1974.