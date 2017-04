Nine students have suffered food poisoning at a secondary school in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

According to preliminary data, the cause of this poisoning was the confectionery products which a fifth-grader had brought to school on his birthday, according to Trend news agency of Azerbaijan.

The poisoned schoolchildren were transferred to the hospital for children’s infectious diseases.

Eight of them are at the intensive care unit, whereas another one is treated in the hospital ward.