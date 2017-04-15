2 killed in Arizona restaurant shooting

Two men were killed and one person was injured Friday night in a shooting at a restaurant inside a mall in the US State of Arizona, RIA Novosti news agency of Russia reported citing CNN.

An altercation at the Firebirds restaurant inside the La Encantada mall in north Tucson led to a shooting, Pima County sheriff spokesman Cody Gress said in a news conference.

Several people were in the restaurant at the time, but only a woman was injured with a gunshot to the leg. She is being treated at a local hospital.

Authorities said it is unclear what the altercation was about and how it erupted into a shooting.