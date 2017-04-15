News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
2 killed in Arizona restaurant shooting
11:54, 15.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Two men were killed and one person was injured Friday night in a shooting at a restaurant inside a mall in the US State of Arizona, RIA Novosti news agency of Russia reported citing CNN.

An altercation at the Firebirds restaurant inside the La Encantada mall in north Tucson led to a shooting, Pima County sheriff spokesman Cody Gress said in a news conference.

Several people were in the restaurant at the time, but only a woman was injured with a gunshot to the leg. She is being treated at a local hospital.

Authorities said it is unclear what the altercation was about and how it erupted into a shooting.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fire breaks out in Azerbaijan orphanage
It started in the basement of the two-story building…
 Over 2,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
But one person was found dead…
 Major accident in Armenia’s Ashtarak, car uproots tree after collision (PHOTOS)
The vehicle ended up near the wall of a house…
 Pakistanis that crossed Turkey-Armenia border get 3-year sentence
They were charged under the Armenian Criminal Code article on illegal border crossing, and faced three to seven years in prison…
 2 killed as train crashes into school minibus in Russia's Omsk
Two people, including a driver, were killed and a child was hospitalized in critical condition…
3 people burned alive in terrible Baku accident
Two cars collided as a result of which one of the cars caught on fire...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news