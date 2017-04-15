News
Saturday
April 15
Saturday
April 15
UN Secretary-General says wide conflict could resume in Libya
13:33, 15.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General  António Guterres is warning that Libya risks a return to widespread conflict, citing the volatile security situation in Tripoli and fighting in the eastern oil crescent and elsewhere, according to the Associated Press.

The UN chief expressed alarm, in a report to the UN Security Council, at the renewed military escalation and ongoing political stalemate in the country.

Guterres said the Islamic State extremist group no longer controls territory in Libya, but its operatives have been sighted, it has been blamed for a number of attacks in different areas, and the international community in the country remains a target.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
