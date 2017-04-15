Russia’s Lavrov sees threat to pacific settlement of Syrian crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that, after the recent chemical attack on the Idlib Governorate in Syria and the resultant US missile attack on a Syrian airbase, there is a threat against moving the peaceful settlement forward in Syria, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“In recent days, a threat has been established toward moving forward in all directions,” Lavrov noted, in particular, during the joint news conference with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.