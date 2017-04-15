News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Russia’s Lavrov sees threat to pacific settlement of Syrian crisis
15:39, 15.04.2017
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that, after the recent chemical attack on the Idlib Governorate in Syria and the resultant US missile attack on a Syrian airbase, there is a threat against moving the peaceful settlement forward in Syria, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“In recent days, a threat has been established toward moving forward in all directions,” Lavrov noted, in particular, during the joint news conference with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Moscow confirms: Experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey to meet on Syria
The minister said the meeting set for next week in Tehran will be a part of the Astana format...
 Putin and Erdoğan discuss Syria
The sides expressed willingness to continue the joint work for the purpose of strengthening the ceasefire regime...
 Lavrov to Tillerson: Syria strikes contradict anti-terror fight
Russia insists on the most careful, independent investigation of this incident...
Lavrov: Russia has hopes neither with Bashar al-Assad nor with anyone else in Syria
Russia has hopes neither with Assad, nor with anyone else in Syria…
 Trump: We’re not going into Syria
At the same time, the President said the recent US missile attack on a Syrian airbase was necessary…
 G7 countries are committed to preserving Syria's territorial integrity
The EU is committed to the unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Syrian State…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news