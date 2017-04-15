Armenia CEC confirms ballot numbers of political forces that will run for Yerevan Council

YEREVAN. – The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia on Saturday confirmed the ballot numbers of the political forces that will be running in the Yerevan Council election.

These numbers were determined based on the Armenian alphabetical order. As a result, the opposition Yelk [(Way Out)] Bloc will be Number 1, the opposition Yerkir Tsirani [(Apricot Country)] Party will be Number 2, and the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will be Number 3 on these ballots.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The campaigning for this vote will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan is the RPA mayoral candidate, Civil Contract Party Chairman and MP Nikol Pashinyan is the respective nominee of Yelk Bloc, and Yerkir Tsirani Party Chairwoman Zaruhi Postanjyan is the mayoral candidate of this political force.