News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Armenia CEC confirms ballot numbers of political forces that will run for Yerevan Council
14:23, 15.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia on Saturday confirmed the ballot numbers of the political forces that will be running in the Yerevan Council election.

These numbers were determined based on the Armenian alphabetical order. As a result, the opposition Yelk [(Way Out)] Bloc will be Number 1, the opposition Yerkir Tsirani [(Apricot Country)] Party will be Number 2, and the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will be Number 3 on these ballots.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The campaigning for this vote will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan is the RPA mayoral candidate, Civil Contract Party Chairman and MP Nikol Pashinyan is the respective nominee of Yelk Bloc, and Yerkir Tsirani Party Chairwoman Zaruhi Postanjyan is the mayoral candidate of this political force.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Political forces to be given equal airtime during Yerevan election campaigning
The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia on Saturday set the respective procedure…
 Pashinyan: I am going to become the best mayor of Yerevan
“I am ready to roll up my sleeves to become the best mayor of Yerevan..."
 Raffi Hovannisian on Yerevan council voting: We shall have chance to talk after elections
Chairman of the opposition Heritage Party, the ex-FM of Armenia, issued a respective statement…
 Former Armenia MP is going to “invade” Yerevan Municipality
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14...
 Analyst: Yelk bloc may consolidate opposition voters in Yerevan elections
Yelk bloc can try to consolidate not only the radical opposition electorate, but also the voters of the Tsarukyan Bloc...
Yelk blok: We should prevent Armenian authorities from repeating Vanadzor events
In Yerevan the opposition has to defeat the ruling party unequivocally so that the situation could not repeat...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news