Political forces to be given equal airtime during Yerevan election campaigning

YEREVAN. – The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia on Saturday set the procedure for providing Public TV and Public Radio airtime, during the campaign season, for the three political forces that will be running in the Yerevan Council election.

The CEC determined the respective airtime schedule by the drawing of lots.

According to established procedures, political forces running in elections in Armenia are provided equal amount of free and paid airtime on Public TV and Public Radio of the country.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The campaigning for this vote will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan is the mayoral candidate of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Civil Contract Party Chairman and MP Nikol Pashinyan is the respective nominee of the opposition Yelk [(Way Out)] Bloc, and opposition Yerkir Tsirani [(Apricot Country)] Party Chairwoman Zaruhi Postanjyan is the mayoral candidate of this political force.