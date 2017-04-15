Armenian minister: No reason to say that I will not be a member of new Cabinet

YEREVAN. – At this point, there is no reason to say that I will not be a member of a new Cabinet, incumbent Minister of Nature Protection of Armenia Artsvik Minasyan told reporters.
Minasyan, who was appointed to this position when ARF Dashnaktsutyun joined coalition with the ruling party, said “they are now at the stage of negotiations with the Republican Party of Armenia”.
Asked about the possibility that another ministerial seat will be offered to him in the future Cabinet, given that he was minister of economy once, Minasyan replied: “If I look at my preferences, then no, because I think, that this sphere is the basis for the development of the state. Our natural resources, the environment - a real basis for the development of our country. With the right and targeted policy, we can have a serious development. We should not forget that our natural resources are considered quite competitive in the world from the point of view of water, mineral resources, biodiversity,” he said.