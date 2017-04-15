North Korea holds military parade (PHOTOS)

A military parade was held Saturday in capital city Pyongyang, on North Korea’s national holiday, the 105th birth anniversary of founding president Kim Il-Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un, reported TASS news agency of Russia.
Tanks, self-propelled artillery, infantry combat vehicles, and ballistic missiles passed through the Pyongyang square.
All units of the North Korean armed forces took part in this event, and the air force formed the number 105 above the city skies.
Kim Jong-un also was on hand at the military parade.