North Korea holds military parade (PHOTOS)
16:01, 15.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A military parade was held Saturday in capital city Pyongyang, on North Korea’s national holiday, the 105th birth anniversary of founding president Kim Il-Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un, reported TASS  news agency of Russia.  

Tanks, self-propelled artillery, infantry combat vehicles, and ballistic missiles passed through the Pyongyang square.

All units of the North Korean armed forces took part in this event, and the air force formed the number 105 above the city skies. 

Kim Jong-un also was on hand at the military parade.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
