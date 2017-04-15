Holy Fire descends upon Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM. – Thousands of people assembled Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, to become eyewitnesses to the Easter miracle: the Holy Fire.

The Holy Fire descended upon the altar during the prayer service offered by Patriarch Theophilos III of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.

Subsequently, the patriarch passed the fire on to the faithful, who lit from it 33 candles symbolizing the age of Jesus Christ when he was crucified.

It is noteworthy, however, that Muslims likewise recognize the divine nature of the Holy Fire. They also are at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre together with Christians, and they also take a piece of the Holy Fire to their homes.

The Holy Fire is described by Christians as a miracle that occurs every year at this church on Great Saturday, or Holy Saturday, the day preceding Easter.