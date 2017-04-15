News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Holy Fire descends upon Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
16:38, 15.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

JERUSALEM. – Thousands of people assembled Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, to become eyewitnesses to the Easter miracle: the Holy Fire.

The Holy Fire descended upon the altar during the prayer service offered by Patriarch Theophilos III of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.

Subsequently, the patriarch passed the fire on to the faithful, who lit from it 33 candles symbolizing the age of Jesus Christ when he was crucified.

It is noteworthy, however, that Muslims likewise recognize the divine nature of the Holy Fire. They also are at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre together with Christians, and they also take a piece of the Holy Fire to their homes.

The Holy Fire is described by Christians as a miracle that occurs every year at this church on Great Saturday, or Holy Saturday, the day preceding Easter.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hundreds of Armenians are at Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
They await the divine miracle: the Holy Fire ceremony…
 Exclusive footage from Jesus's newly restored tomb
Armenian specialists also were collaborating in the restoration…
 Situation connected with Constantinople patriarchal elections remains tense
Bekçiyan noted that Ateşyan first refused to meet with him...
 Great House of Cilicia proposes ECHR to speech up examination of Sis catholicosate case
In the request the team also asked not to submit to the Turkish court the judicial document lodged with the ECHR on 7 December 2016...
 Armenian Christmas celebrated in Jerusalem, Bethlehem (PHOTOS)
The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem marks Christmas according to the old calendar…
 Catholicos Aram I performs Divine Liturgy in Aleppo (PHOTO)
His Holiness called for blessing on the city of Aleppo...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news