Armenia ruling party: Parliament committees need to be lessened
18:14, 15.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly (NA) faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), believes that the number of standing committees needs to be reduced in the newly elected parliament.

“We used to have 12 committees; but in my view, these 12 committees were too much for the National Assembly,” he told Armenian News-NEWS.am. “Now that the number of MPs has reduced [in the new parliament], there is a need to reduce the committees [as well].”

Even though this matter has not yet been discussed, the RPA representative said the NA Standing Committee on European Integration and the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs need to be joined.

“[But] I’m not saying doing away with these committees,” added Baghdasaryan. “They just need to be optimized, globalized; these matters are at discussion phase.”

Also, the RPA MP noted that it is yet unknown as to which committees will be headed by which of the political forces that will be represented in the new parliament.

“It depends on the number of committees,” he stressed. “We will have a final picture as a result of consultations with the political forces; we have not [yet] discussed this issue.”

In addition, Vahram Baghdasaryan said he did not yet know whether he will be reappointed as head of the NA RPA faction.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
