News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 16
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Official: Armenia would have more active parliament if 5-6 political forces made it to it
00:48, 16.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We could have more active parliament if 5-6 instead of 4 political forces made it to it, head of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction of the former NA congregation, Vahram Baghdasaryan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

He also expressed regret over the fact that certain political forces were not able to make it to the new Armenian National Asembly. ''Nevertheless, it is necessary to continue cooperating with forces, which didn't make it to the parliament, since they play a serious role on the political platform,'' Baghdasaryan said.

''It would be desirable that 5-6 political passed instead of 4. I think in that case we could have a more active National Assembly,'' he stressed.  

Referring to the decision of Yelk (Way Out) opposition bloc not to appeal the election fraud cases, Baghdasaryan said: ''If they didn't do that, then they were satisfied with the election results.''

Four political forces—RPA (58 mandates), Tsarukyan bloc (31 mandates), Yekl bloc (9 mandates) and ARF Dashnaktsutyun (7 mandates)—passed the necessary threshold at the parliamentary election held in Armenia on April 2. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ruling party: Parliament committees need to be lessened
Now that the number of MPs has reduced in the new National Assembly…
 EU delegation to monitor post-election processing of reports on vote buying in Armenia
“Especially given that some media reports have drawn a strong public attention”…
 Armenia Prosecutor General, EU Delegation Head discuss parliamentary election fraud
Ambassador Świtalski, for his part, highly appreciated the fast response to the publications by the Prosecutor General’s Office...
 U.S. Embassy welcomes Armenian Prosecutor General’s announcement over vote-buying
As reported earlier, Hasyastan24 published the recording of one of the pre-election meetings at SAS Group...
 Congress-PPA challenges parliamentary election results in Armenia’s Constitutional Court
According to the Armenian legislation, the deadline for applying to the Constitutional Court was Sunday 6:00 pm...
 Armenia MP, UK Ambassador discuss process of appealing election results
During the meeting, the election held in the country on April 2, the electoral violations and election fraud...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news