Official: Armenia would have more active parliament if 5-6 political forces made it to it

We could have more active parliament if 5-6 instead of 4 political forces made it to it, head of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction of the former NA congregation, Vahram Baghdasaryan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

He also expressed regret over the fact that certain political forces were not able to make it to the new Armenian National Asembly. ''Nevertheless, it is necessary to continue cooperating with forces, which didn't make it to the parliament, since they play a serious role on the political platform,'' Baghdasaryan said.

''It would be desirable that 5-6 political passed instead of 4. I think in that case we could have a more active National Assembly,'' he stressed.

Referring to the decision of Yelk (Way Out) opposition bloc not to appeal the election fraud cases, Baghdasaryan said: ''If they didn't do that, then they were satisfied with the election results.''

Four political forces—RPA (58 mandates), Tsarukyan bloc (31 mandates), Yekl bloc (9 mandates) and ARF Dashnaktsutyun (7 mandates)—passed the necessary threshold at the parliamentary election held in Armenia on April 2.