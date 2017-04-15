Czech Rep. ambassador: Tatra car company representatives will come to Armenia for talks

YEREVAN. – In late April, representatives from the Tatra car manufacturer of the Czech Republic will arrive in Armenia for negotiations, Czech Ambassador Petr Mikiska told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Andranik Harutyunyan, an MP candidate from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, earlier had stated that the Tatra and Zetor manufacturers were going to set up a truck manufacturing in Armenia.

“Czech businessmen are going to continue talks,” the ambassador explained. “The representatives from Tatra will arrive next week, and those of Zetor—after another week.

“Now, negotiations are at a very early stage in order to be able to say what kind of business it will be, and to what capacity.”