Mexican robber accidentally shoots his accomplice in his head

In one of the Mexican states plotters tried to rob a woman, but everything ended up in a way they didn't plan.
The surveillance camera fixed the incident. Two armed men approached the victim, one of them entering into a lively conversation with the witnesses. His accomplice didn't like the fact that he was distracting from the main plan. He slapped the latter upside the head for educational purposes but at that moment his loaded pistol fired.
The bullet hit the accomplice in his head, immediately killing him. The killer escaped, leaving the body on the site. Meanwhile, the woman was robbed by other criminals, who took advantage of the moment. The police are looking for the killer and robbers, 360 Podmoskovye reports.