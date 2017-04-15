Egypt beefs up security on eve of Easter

Security measures have been beefed up near Christian churches in Egypt on the eve of Easter, Interfax reports.
According to media outlets, the faithful will have to pass additional inspection by metal detector before entering the churhes, which have been guarded by police cordons since Friday.
The authorities have also limited the parking for cars near churches during the Easter festivity.
27 pilgrims, who arrived at St George church in Egypt’s Tanta city to mark Palm Sunday, were killed during an explosion on April 9. Another 16 people died during the explosion in Saint Mark's church in Alexandria. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for both attacks.