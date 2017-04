Over 20 evacuated peaceful residents have died as a result of the blowing up of a suicide bomber at the bus parking, RIA Novosti reports.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up near a petrol station in Al-Rashidin, where buses with Al-Fu’ah and Kafarya residents were parked. There are killed and wounded,” an informed source in Aleppo said.

According to Syrian TV, over 20 peaceful residents died as a result of the blast.