Armenia already has brandy spirit analyzer but expert examination is not obligatory yet

YEREVAN. - The device for testing the identity of brandy spirit is already available in Armenia but its test is not yet obligatory for brandy certification.
Head of the State Service for Food Safety of the Armenian Agriculture Ministry, Ishkhan Karapetyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.
“There is a requirement that the substance correspond to the labeling. If there is such a violation, there will also be a punishment. We oversee this, having inspected 12 alcohol producers last year. But the requirement on the expert examination of the brandy or wine spirit identity is not obligatory yet. It is up to the Ministry to decide whether to introduce such a requirement or not,” Karapetyan said.
By testing C2 and H13 isotopes it is possible to reveal the origin of the grape and check whether the brandy, wine or grape vodka were prepared using local raw material and have a right to be called Armenian. Moreover, the test allows to narrow down the test not only to the level of the country but also to that of a specific location.
The testing equipment (nuclear-magnetic isolator), acquired with the support of Russia, has been installed in the State Service for Food Safety.