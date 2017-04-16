News
Sunday
April 16
Erdoğan urges Turkish citizens to vote for constitutional amendments during referendum
00:04, 16.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip  Erdoğan has urged the citizens of the country to vote for constitutional amendments during the referendum slated for Sunday, Interfax reports, citing Hurriyet.

''I respect those who say ''yes'' to constitutional reforms, but I cannot equate the ''yes'' and ''no'' answers,'' Erdoğan said, speaking in Istanbul.

He urged to support the constitutional amendments proposed by the government. ''Note that those who are against the amendments make no proposals,'' the president noted.

Apart from this, he stated that the positive result of the referendum ''will drive the West and terrorists crazy.''

''Let's hold such a referendum together tomorrow that will drive the West and the terrorists crazy,'' Erdoğan said, adding that the majority of votes supporting the constitutional amendments in Turkey will ''become a lesson for the West.''

The referendum is slated for Sunday. The planned amendments will expand the powers of the Turkish parliament. According to the Turkish government, the shift from the parliamentary form of governance to the presidential one will simplify and strengthen the state structure. 

