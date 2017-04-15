News
Resurrection Annunciation march ends in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
21:00, 15.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture


YEREVAN. - By the end of the Easter Vigil on Saturday, the youths of Araratian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church held a Resurrection Annunciation march in Yerevan.  

With the blessing of Vicar of Araratian Diocese, His Eminence Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan, the youths marched from St. Sarkis Cathedral to the Republican Square along Mashtots Avenue and the Republican Square.

On the ''stone carpet'' of the square, the youths holding icon-lamps stood in the form of cross as a sign of Jesus Christ's resurrection. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
