Divine Liturgy of Easter being offered at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem is offering Divine Liturgy of Easter at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Sunday.

As the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter from Jerusalem noted, the event is taking place near the tomb of the Jesus Christ.

To note, the Holy Fire descended upon the altar during the prayer service offered by Patriarch Theophilos III of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem on Saturday. Subsequently, the patriarch passed the fire on to the faithful, who lit from it 33 candles symbolizing the age of Jesus Christ when he was crucified.