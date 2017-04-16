News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 25 times
11:01, 16.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society

The adversary breached the truce along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 25 times, from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 450 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in command of the operational and tactical situation, and they continue confidently carrying out their military watch.

