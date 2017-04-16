Two people killed in shooting in Turkey’s Diyarbekir

Two people were killed in a shooting between two groups of residents in a village of Yabanardi in Turkey's south-eastern province of Diyarbakir during the constitutional referendum on Sunday, RIA Novosti reported quoting NTV.
It was noted that the shooting occurred near a polling station. The reports suggested that conflict erupted due to the differences in political views of the groups of citizens.
To note, over 55 million Turkish voters were to cast their ballots at 167,140 polling precincts across the nation to say “Yes” or “No” to the proposed amendments to the country’s Constitution.
There are 2,929,389 Turkish voters abroad who can use their right to vote in the Constitutional referendum. Some part of them has already cast votes at 119 diplomatic missions of Turkey in 57 countries. Meanwhile, the Turkish nationals living abroad still can cast their ballots at 32 border checkpoints of the country.