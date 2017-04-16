Two people killed in shooting in Turkey’s Diyarbekir

Polls close in Turkey's constitutional referendum

Nice church evacuated during Easter Mass

Several injured in shooting near Alabama church

Pope Francis congratulates all Christians on Easter

Beijing and Washington discuss situation in Korean peninsula

Armenia President attends Easter Vigil Divine Liturgy (PHOTO)

Karabakh President attends Easter Vigil Divine Liturgy

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 25 times

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

Turkey starts voting in Constitutional referendum

Divine Liturgy of Easter being offered at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

Official: Armenia would have more active parliament if 5-6 political forces made it to it

Erdoğan urges Turkish citizens to vote for constitutional amendments during referendum

Mexican robber accidentally shoots his accomplice in his head

World's oldest person dies aged 117

Resurrection Annunciation march ends in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenian Americans urge Trump to continue what Raegan started and recognize Genocide

Armenia already has brandy spirit analyzer but expert examination is not obligatory yet

Armenia President, PM and Yerevan Mayor attend Easter Vigil service

Easter Vigil service held in Armenian St. Hakobyants Cathedral of Jerusalem

Armenia President attends Easter Vigil service in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Egypt beefs up security on eve of Easter

Armenia ruling party: Parliament committees need to be lessened

Over 20 people die after blowing up of suicide bomber in Syria

Blast occurs in western Syria

Czech Rep. ambassador: Tatra car company representatives will come to Armenia for talks

Foreign ambassadors join Yerevan tree-planting (PHOTOS)

Holy Fire descends upon Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem (PHOTOS)

Moscow confirms: Experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey to meet on Syria

Armenian minister: No reason to say that I will not be a member of new Cabinet

North Korea holds military parade (PHOTOS)

Russia’s Lavrov sees threat to pacific settlement of Syrian crisis

Karabakh defense minister holds military council session

EU delegation to monitor post-election processing of reports on vote buying in Armenia

Political forces to be given equal airtime during Yerevan election campaigning

Armenia CEC confirms ballot numbers of political forces that will run for Yerevan Council

Students suffer food poisoning at Azerbaijan school

UN Secretary-General says wide conflict could resume in Libya

Inmate found hanged in Armenia prison cell

Armenia man dies after tree falls on him

Hundreds of Armenians are at Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

Fire breaks out in Azerbaijan orphanage

Over 2,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war

2 killed in Arizona restaurant shooting

Major accident in Armenia’s Ashtarak, car uproots tree after collision (PHOTOS)

US conducts military exercises in Japan

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 400 shots at night

Newspaper: Armenia President, Tsarukyan do not reach agreement yet again

Pakistanis that crossed Turkey-Armenia border get 3-year sentence

Pyongyang denounces US for bringing “huge nuclear strategic assets” to Korean peninsula

Italy's Padua to host Armenian Genocide commemoration event

American students make the largest Rubik’s Cube

Media: Turkey may turn its back on plans to join EU after Brexit

Armenia ruling party MP: Threat is a pre-election process

ECHR to render judgment 7 years after Vahan Khalafyan’s death

Assad’s advisor: Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are conniving at terrorism

Google searches for 'World War 3' hit their highest record

Artsakh MPs visit tomb of republic’s public figure

Armenia Prosecutor General, EU Delegation Head discuss parliamentary election fraud

Development and security of border zones discussed at Armenia Public Council

U.S. Embassy welcomes Armenian Prosecutor General’s announcement over vote-buying

Armenia MFA advises visitors to Egypt not to leave recreational areas and avoid gatherings

How much money did Putin make last year?

Congress-PPA challenges parliamentary election results in Armenia’s Constitutional Court

Ukraine province MPs call to honor Armenian Genocide victims

Lithuanian Health Minister: We stand ready to share our experience with Armenia

Dollar “climb” stops in Armenia

Artsakh official: Restoration of Shushi’s Upper Mosque is in line with Europen conventions

Armenia’s Sargsyan attends informal meeting of CSTO countries’ leaders (PHOTOS)

2 killed as train crashes into school minibus in Russia's Omsk

Erdogan rules out extradition of detained German journalist Deniz Yucel

US is ready to launch preemptive strike against North Korea

2015-2016 EAEU international activities’ report is discussed in Kyrgyzstan

Samantha Power joins #KeepThePromise campaign

Sting happy about Man United fans using his song for their chant about Mkhitaryan

Former Armenian army chief appointed CSTO secretary general

Sargsyan: Export of Armenian goods to Eurasian market grew by 65 percent (PHOTOS)

Armenia, China MODs sign 2017 cooperation program

Ucom director general meets with students of “Armath” engineering laboratories

3 people burned alive in terrible Baku accident

Square in Marseille to be named after Soghomon Tehlirian

Moldova is granted EAEU observer status

Armenia President: Policemen fully carried out their professional duties, sacrificing their own selves

Newspaper: Congress-PPA bloc will try to challenge Armenia vote results

Putin proposes to hold next EAEU summit in Moscow

“Mother of all bombs” kills 36 ISIS militants in Afghanistan

Egypt police identify Alexandria church suicide bomber

Russia quits Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Rescuers find body of man that disappeared in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Global oil prices are up

Armenian and Moldovan presidents discuss cooperation

Armenia is 84th in tourism competitiveness ranking, 34th in safety indicator

Georgia Armenians ask country officials to start official discussion of Armenian Genocide recognition

Man enters into Armenia’s Lake Sevan on boat, but does not return

Newspaper: Armenia MP-elect orders brandy with his photograph

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night

N. Korea prepares to celebrate founder’s birth anniversary

Mahçupyan says how he will vote during Turkey's referendum on constitutional amendments