Polls close in Turkey's constitutional referendum

Polling stations have closed in Turkey after a pivotal vote Sunday on constitutional changes that, if approved, would significantly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and seal his political dominance over Turkey for a dozen more years.
The results were expected within hours.
To note, over 55 million Turkish voters were to cast their ballots at 167,140 polling precincts across the nation to say “Yes” or “No” to the proposed amendments to the country’s Constitution.
There are 2,929,389 Turkish voters abroad who can use their right to vote in the Constitutional referendum. Some part of them has already cast votes at 119 diplomatic missions of Turkey in 57 countries. Meanwhile, the Turkish nationals living abroad still can cast their ballots at 32 border checkpoints of the country.