Early results in Turkey's constitutional referendum indicated narrow support for controversial proposals to give sweeping new powers to the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
With 69% of the ballots counted, early results put the "yes" vote ahead. Results show 55% of Turks are in favor of giving Erdogan more power and 45% are against.
To note, over 55 million Turkish voters were to cast their ballots at 167,140 polling precincts across the nation to say “Yes” or “No” to the proposed amendments to the country’s Constitution.
There are 2,929,389 Turkish voters abroad who can use their right to vote in the Constitutional referendum. Some part of them has already cast votes at 119 diplomatic missions of Turkey in 57 countries. Meanwhile, the Turkish nationals living abroad still can cast their ballots at 32 border checkpoints of the country.