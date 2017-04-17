News
European Commission chief calls on Turkey to seek consensus when implementing constitutional amendments
10:25, 17.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

In a joint statement issued on Monday, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, and Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn have called on Turkish authorities to seek consensus in the implementation of the constitutional amendments that were approved during Sunday’s referendum in Turkey, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“In view of the close referendum result and the far-reaching implications of the constitutional amendments, we also call on the Turkish authorities to seek the broadest possible national consensus in their implementation,” reads the statement, in particular.

In addition, the EU officials noted that they were awaiting the assessment of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) International Observation Mission, also with regard to alleged irregularities.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
