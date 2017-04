NATO’s Summer Shield military exercises will get underway in Latvia on Monday, and they will conclude on April 30.

More than 1,200 military servicemen will take part in these drills, informed the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces.

Soldiers from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, and Sweden will participate in these international exercises.

The Summer Shield military exercises are held in Latvia since 2004.