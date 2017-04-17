Greece politicians skeptical of Turkey referendum results

Greek politicians are troubled by the results of Sunday’s constitutional referendum in Turkey, and they are skeptical toward the victory of the “Yes” campaign which, in their view, paves the way for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to assume all powers in the country, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

Member of Greece’s ruling Syriza (Coalition of the Radical Left) coalition government and European Parliament Vice-President Dimitrios Papadimoulis stated that this referendum attested to the profound splits in Turkey, and that this “win” was controversial.

Opposition New Democracy party MP Giorgos Koumoutsakos noted that the Turkish political leadership and the people need to show common sense.

And Hellenic Parliament and Democratic Alignment member Andreas Loverdos said now there was a Caesar’s regime in Turkey, and that this raised concerns in both Greece and the rest of the European Union.

According to preliminary results, the “Yes” campaign has won Sunday’s plebiscite by garnering 51.2 percent of the votes.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote on Sunday. Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.