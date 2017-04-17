Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 240 shots at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces over 15 times, from late Sunday night to early Monday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 240 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military task.