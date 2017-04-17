Turkey opposition does not accept referendum results

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) of Turkey made a scandalous decision with respect to the counting of the ballots that were cast during Sunday’s constitutional referendum in the country.

The YSK declared valid the “Yes” ballots that were cast without a stamp in numerous election precincts, reported Cumhuriyet daily of the country.

This fact angered opposition parties, and Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu even said he did not accept such a referendum result.

This development caused great stir, and therefore the YSK decided to hold a special press conference.

According to preliminary results, the “Yes” campaign has won this plebiscite by garnering 51.2 percent of the votes.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote on Sunday. Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.