News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 17
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Turkey opposition does not accept referendum results
11:50, 17.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) of Turkey made a scandalous decision with respect to the counting of the ballots that were cast during Sunday’s constitutional referendum in the country.

The YSK declared valid the “Yes” ballots that were cast without a stamp in numerous election precincts, reported Cumhuriyet daily of the country.

This fact angered opposition parties, and Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu even said he did not accept such a referendum result.

This development caused great stir, and therefore the YSK decided to hold a special press conference.

According to preliminary results, the “Yes” campaign has won this plebiscite by garnering 51.2 percent of the votes.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote on Sunday. Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian member of Turkey parliament on referendum result: Presidential system will affect opposition
As per Paylan, President Erdoğan wants to get power in the country, but without any checks and balances…
 Greece politicians skeptical of Turkey referendum results
In their view, this outcome paves the way for President Erdoğan to assume all powers in Turkey…
 Turkey’s Erdoğan speaks about reinstating death penalty
During his “victory” speech after Sunday’s constitutional referendum…
 Turkey news agency announces referendum results before opening of all ballot boxes
The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) also confirmed this fact…
 Erdogan calls himself guardian of peace and freedoms
Turkish leader is trying to get support of the Kurdish population ahead of the referendum...
Turkish minister: Turkey values freedom of press
None of the hundreds of journalists who are in prisons in Turkish was detained for criticism…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news