Turkey’s Erdoğan speaks about reinstating death penalty

After learning the results of Sunday’s constitutional referendum in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a statement during his respective “victory” speech.

Erdoğan noted that his next move will be to reinstate the death penalty in the country, according to Milliyet newspaper of Turkey.

The president noted that he will meet with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, regarding this matter.

In his words, if the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) also were to join them, the bill on capital punishment will enter the Turkish parliament.

“[But] if we don’t get enough [votes] in parliament, we will put the bill imposing the death penalty to a referendum,” added Erdoğan.

According to preliminary results, the “Yes” campaign has won Sunday’s plebiscite by garnering 51.2 percent of the votes.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote on Sunday. Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.