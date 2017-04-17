EAFA: Armenia aluminum foil exports will exceed 30,000 tons in 2017

In 2016, the growth of aluminum foil exports from Armenia was above average in Europe, Alcircle magazine reported citing the European Aluminium Foil Association (EAFA).

The magazine noted that owing to the sales in the first and third quarters of the year past, the aluminum foil producers of the European Union have increased exports by an average of 1.3 percent, and Armenia has become a respective leader on the European map, with 2 percent exports.

Also, the EAFA has projected a sharp rise in exports from Armenia in 2017: up to 31,792 tons, and totaling US$108.1 million.