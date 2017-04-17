News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 17
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
EAFA: Armenia aluminum foil exports will exceed 30,000 tons in 2017
15:54, 17.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2016, the growth of aluminum foil exports from Armenia was above average in Europe, Alcircle magazine reported citing the European Aluminium Foil Association (EAFA).

The magazine noted that owing to the sales in the first and third quarters of the year past, the aluminum foil producers of the European Union have increased exports by an average of 1.3 percent, and Armenia has become a respective leader on the European map, with 2 percent exports.

Also, the EAFA has projected a sharp rise in exports from Armenia in 2017: up to 31,792 tons, and totaling US$108.1 million.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Czech Rep. ambassador: Tatra car company representatives will come to Armenia for talks
But negotiations are at a very early stage in order to be able to say what kind of business it will be…
 Dollar “climb” stops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also fell in the country…
 Armenia PM on roads: We don't have 90 bln, what should we do? (PHOTOS)
The Prime Minister instructed to draw up and submit to the Government in a two-month period the feasibility study of the common route network...
 Dollar, euro continue their “ascent” in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday…
 PM: Armenian Government ready to subsidize commercial loans
Karapetyan also stressed that the light industry sector is in the center of the Cabinet's attention, since it is not only export-oriented but also has great potential...
 Aramyan: Ordinary people will be able to buy Armenia government bonds
The finance minister said they can purchase them either in person or with credit cards…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news