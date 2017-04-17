News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 17
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Armenian member of Turkey parliament on referendum result: Presidential system will affect opposition
13:27, 17.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

With these constitutional amendments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants to get power in Turkey, but without any checks and balances. 

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He said this as he reflected on Sunday’s constitutional referendum in the country, and as a result of which the Erdoğan-led “Yes” campaign received more than 50 percent of the votes.

Paylan noted that the presidential system will affect the political opposition in Turkey because the political force that gets more than 50 percent will form a majority, and therefore it can do what it wants.

The Armenian MP recalled that the HDP wanted peace at any cost, but Erdoğan was trying in every way to put pressure on opposition parties. Garo Paylan added, however, that even though the Turkish president will continue such actions, they will continue to fight.

According to preliminary results, the “Yes” campaign has won Sunday’s plebiscite by garnering 51.2 percent of the votes.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote on Sunday, and according to which Turkey is to transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system of governance. Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece politicians skeptical of Turkey referendum results
In their view, this outcome paves the way for President Erdoğan to assume all powers in Turkey…
 Turkey’s Erdoğan speaks about reinstating death penalty
During his “victory” speech after Sunday’s constitutional referendum…
 Turkey opposition does not accept referendum results
The Supreme Election Council counted the invalid ballots in favor of the “Yes” campaign…
 Turkey news agency announces referendum results before opening of all ballot boxes
The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) also confirmed this fact…
 Erdogan calls himself guardian of peace and freedoms
Turkish leader is trying to get support of the Kurdish population ahead of the referendum...
Turkish minister: Turkey values freedom of press
None of the hundreds of journalists who are in prisons in Turkish was detained for criticism…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news